Golden Globes 2019: El filme "Bohemian Rhapsody" y el actor Rami Malek se destacaron en la entrega

En la ciudad de Los Ángeles se llevó a cabo la edición 76 de la gala de los Golden Globes. El actor que personificó a Freddie Mercury se llevó la estatuilla como mejor actor en drama
En la ciudad de Los Ángeles se llevó a cabo la edición 76 de la gala de los Golden Globes, donde Rami Malek y "Bohemian Rhapsody" destacaron al llevarse las estatuillas.
 
Malek fue galardonado a Mejor Actor de Película de Drama, superando las también brillantes actuaciones de Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga en "Star is Born".
 
La actuación de Rami Malek catapultó a Bohemian Rhapsodypara quedarse con el galardón a Mejor Película Dramática, de la misma manera, destacando más que el film dirigido por el mismo Cooper.
 
Por otra parte, Jeff Bridges fue premiado con el Cecil B. DeMillepor su trayectoria en la industria cinematográfica; mientras que Carol Burnett se quedó con el primer galardón de Carol Burnett Award por su gran participación en la comedia.

CINE
Mejor película: Drama
 
Black Panther
 
BlacKkKlansman
 
Bohemian Rhapsody - GANADORA
 
If Beale Street Could Talk
 
A star is Born

Mejor película: Comedia o musical
 
Crazy Rich Asians
 
The Favourite
 
Green Book - GANADORA
 
Mary Poppins
 
Returns
 
Vice
 
Mejor actriz: Drama
 
Glenn Close (The Wife) - GANADORA
 
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
 
Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)
 
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
 
Rosamund Pike (A Private War)
 
Mejor actor: Drama
 
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
 
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
 
Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)
 
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) - GANADOR
 
John David Washington (BlackKklansman)

Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical
 
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)
 
Olivia Colman (The Favourite) - GANADORA
 
Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
 
Charlize Theron (Tully)
 
Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)
 
Mejor actor: Comedia o musical
 
Christian Bale (Vice) - GANADOR
 
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)
 
Vigo Mortensen (Green Book)
 
Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)
 
John C. Reilly (Stan and Ollie)
 
Mejor actriz de reparto
 
Amy Adams (Vice)
 
Claire Foy (First Man)
 
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) - GANADORA
 
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
 
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
 
Mejor actor de reparto
 
Mahershala Ali (Green Book) - GANADOR
 
Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)
 
Adam Driver (BlackKklansman)
 
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
 
Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Mejor película de animación
 
Incredibles 2
 
Isle of Dogs
 
Mirai
 
Ralph Breaks the Internet
 
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - GANADORA

Mejor banda sonora
 
Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)
 
Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)
 
Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)
 
Justin Hurwitz (First Man) - GANADOR
 
Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)
 
Mejor canción original
 
"All the Stars" (Black Panther)
 
"Girl in the Movies" (Dumplin')
 
"Requiem for a Private War" (A Private War)
 
"Revelation" (Boy Erased)
 
"Shallow" (A Star Is Born) - GANADORA

TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie: Drama
 
The Americans - GANADORA
 
The Bodyguard
 
Homecoming
 
Killing Eve
 
Pose
 
Mejor serie: Comedia o musical
 
Barry
 
The Good Place
 
Kidding
 
The Kominsky Method - GANADORA
 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
 
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
 
The Alienist
 
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - GANADORA
 
Dirty John
 
Escape at Dannemora
 
Sharp Objects
 
A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz: Miniserie o película para televisión
 
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
 
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) - GANADORA
 
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
 
Laura Dern (The Tale)
 
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
 
Mejor actor: Miniserie o película para televisión
 
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
 
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
 
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) - GANADOR
 
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
 
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
 
Mejor actriz: Drama
 
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
 
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
 
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) - GANADORA
 
Julia Roberts (Homecoming)
 
Keri Russell (The Americans)
 
Mejor actor: Drama
 
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
 
Stephan James (Homecoming)
 
Richard Madden (Bodyguard) - GANADOR
 
Billy Porter (Pose)
 
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
 
Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical
 
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
 
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
 
Alison Brie (GLOW)
 
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - GANADORA
 
Debra Messing (Will & Grace)
 
Mejor actor: Comedia o musical
 
Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
 
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
 
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) - GANADOR
 
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
 
Bill Hader (Barry)
 
Mejor actriz de reparto en series, miniseries o películas para TV
 
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
 
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) - GANADORA
 
Penélope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
 
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
 
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
 
Mejor actor de reparto en series, miniseries o películas para TV
 
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
 
Kieran Culkin (Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
 
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) - GANADOR
 
Henry Winkler (Barry)

