Golden Globes 2019: El filme "Bohemian Rhapsody" y el actor Rami Malek se destacaron en la entrega

En la ciudad de Los Ángeles se llevó a cabo la edición 76 de la gala de los Golden Globes, donde Rami Malek y "Bohemian Rhapsody" destacaron al llevarse las estatuillas.



Malek fue galardonado a Mejor Actor de Película de Drama, superando las también brillantes actuaciones de Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga en "Star is Born".



La actuación de Rami Malek catapultó a Bohemian Rhapsodypara quedarse con el galardón a Mejor Película Dramática, de la misma manera, destacando más que el film dirigido por el mismo Cooper.



Por otra parte, Jeff Bridges fue premiado con el Cecil B. DeMillepor su trayectoria en la industria cinematográfica; mientras que Carol Burnett se quedó con el primer galardón de Carol Burnett Award por su gran participación en la comedia.

CINE

Mejor película: Drama



Black Panther



BlacKkKlansman



Bohemian Rhapsody - GANADORA



If Beale Street Could Talk



A star is Born

Mejor película: Comedia o musical



Crazy Rich Asians



The Favourite



Green Book - GANADORA



Mary Poppins



Returns



Vice



Mejor actriz: Drama



Glenn Close (The Wife) - GANADORA



Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)



Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)



Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)



Rosamund Pike (A Private War)



Mejor actor: Drama



Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)



Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)



Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)



Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) - GANADOR



John David Washington (BlackKklansman)

Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical



Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)



Olivia Colman (The Favourite) - GANADORA



Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)



Charlize Theron (Tully)



Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)



Mejor actor: Comedia o musical



Christian Bale (Vice) - GANADOR



Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)



Vigo Mortensen (Green Book)



Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)



John C. Reilly (Stan and Ollie)



Mejor actriz de reparto



Amy Adams (Vice)



Claire Foy (First Man)



Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) - GANADORA



Emma Stone (The Favourite)



Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)



Mejor actor de reparto



Mahershala Ali (Green Book) - GANADOR



Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)



Adam Driver (BlackKklansman)



Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)



Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Mejor película de animación



Incredibles 2



Isle of Dogs



Mirai



Ralph Breaks the Internet



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - GANADORA

Mejor banda sonora



Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)



Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)



Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)



Justin Hurwitz (First Man) - GANADOR



Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)



Mejor canción original



"All the Stars" (Black Panther)



"Girl in the Movies" (Dumplin')



"Requiem for a Private War" (A Private War)



"Revelation" (Boy Erased)



"Shallow" (A Star Is Born) - GANADORA

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie: Drama



The Americans - GANADORA



The Bodyguard



Homecoming



Killing Eve



Pose



Mejor serie: Comedia o musical



Barry



The Good Place



Kidding



The Kominsky Method - GANADORA



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Mejor miniserie o película para televisión



The Alienist



The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - GANADORA



Dirty John



Escape at Dannemora



Sharp Objects



A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz: Miniserie o película para televisión



Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)



Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) - GANADORA



Connie Britton (Dirty John)



Laura Dern (The Tale)



Regina King (Seven Seconds)



Mejor actor: Miniserie o película para televisión



Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)



Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)



Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) - GANADOR



Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)



Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)



Mejor actriz: Drama



Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)



Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)



Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) - GANADORA



Julia Roberts (Homecoming)



Keri Russell (The Americans)



Mejor actor: Drama



Jason Bateman (Ozark)



Stephan James (Homecoming)



Richard Madden (Bodyguard) - GANADOR



Billy Porter (Pose)



Matthew Rhys (The Americans)



Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical



Kristen Bell (The Good Place)



Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)



Alison Brie (GLOW)



Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - GANADORA



Debra Messing (Will & Grace)



Mejor actor: Comedia o musical



Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)



Jim Carrey (Kidding)



Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) - GANADOR



Donald Glover (Atlanta)



Bill Hader (Barry)



Mejor actriz de reparto en series, miniseries o películas para TV



Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) - GANADORA



Penélope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)



Thandie Newton (Westworld)



Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)



Mejor actor de reparto en series, miniseries o películas para TV



Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)



Kieran Culkin (Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)



Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) - GANADOR



Henry Winkler (Barry)