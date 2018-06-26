Quién es la Youtuber que dejó la civilización para vivir "desnuda en la jungla"

Una youtuber australiana conocida como Freelee, promotora de la alimentación vegana, huyó de la "civilización occidental" con su pareja para librarse de "la vida de esclava" que llevaba trabajando cinco días a la semana.
"Quería inspirarme y sentir algo significativo todos los días", relató Freelee, según publica Daily Mail.
There are people in this world who want to inspire positive changeâď¸and then there are others who want to bring those people down. One commenter said I was lying and living in a mansion out here and have a photographer who follows me around taking all my pics. Not quite hunny. đ In reality I've been living in a simple tent for many months, through monsoonal rains and gale force winds. It's been REALLY tough at times. No photographer but I do have Mr Tripod enabling me to video myself and then take screenshots for Instagram. Another commenter said I'm a fraud for having a smartphone, internet, and electricity. Yes, I do have a smart phone (but no reception), laptop and internet made possible through a satellite connection. Necessary tools of communication and income. This means I can share with you what I see as an empowering urgent message. At this stage I can't send you that message telepathically đ¤ˇâď¸The electricity I use is 100% free and generated by 6 solar panels harnessing the suns rays. I don't have any lights so go to bed on sundown and get up on sunrise, as nature intended. I drink from (and bathe in) pristine stream water free of cost and city pollutants. I eat a frugivorous diet which is mostly grown here organically with a goal of 100% free food in the coming years. Living off the grid doesn't mean you have to exist like a hermit who doesn't communicate with the outside world. We are creating a beautiful natural life here and I want to inspire you do the same. âď¸#gofreeyourself
Ahora, la mujer pasa la mayoría del tiempo desnuda, "libre de ropa que restringe", come frutas y verduras que cuida ella misma, se ducha en las lluvias monzónicas y bebe de riachuelos de la selva.
I'm sitting here eating sugar apples and a very old memory is triggered. As an 8 year old I had a routine of listening to my mum and dad talking in bed at night. They didn’t know I did and usually it was very calming for me. Not this night. I overheard my dad say that he thought it was weird that I didn’t have many friends, and that I wasn’t normal. I remember gasping and trying to hold back the tears. I already felt like an outcast in school. Now my dad, who was the centre of my universe even thought I was strange. I felt like I had disappointed him and that he didn’t love me so I went about trying to make friends. I was very introverted and this felt unnatural to me. I only liked minimal company. Needless to say the plan failed. I repeated the pattern a thousand times more until one day I realised HANG ON.... THIS IS WHO I AM. Being a weirdo is my speciality! đ¤Please don’t ever be afraid to be different, BE afraid to be like everyone else. You are a limited edition. So welcome my fellow weirdos, you will fit right in here. đ¤#gofreeyourself
La australiana publica sus fotos en Instagram y videos en YouTube, en las que aparece desnuda o cubriéndose con ropa hecha de materiales orgánicos como cáscaras de coco.
"¿Que si ahora voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía? Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien", escribe la mujer bajo las fotos.
It's not easy to round out the past 1.5 years in a short status update, but I can try. The truth is I've faced some of the most difficult and fruitful times of my life. I left an unhealthy situation and felt the heart-crushing betrayal from the one I loved and trusted most. I was totally numb at one point, trying to understand my part in it all. I developed temporary health issues related to deep psychological stress. At the same time this profound strength was awakened within. As dramatic as it sounds, I felt like I was being resusitated and given a second chance at life. I was finally free. I realised it wasn't really love, it was codependency, and we were both better people apart. During this time I also experienced a joy I didn't know existed, with my new partner, my surroundings, my life direction. As painful as it's been,I wouldn't change a thing about my past. It's now an important part of who I am, and how I function today. Be grateful for your pain. #gofreeyourself
Sometimes you gotta just sit back and laugh at how bizarre it all is. Take the nipple for instance. There is currently a war being waged against the nipple, but only the female nipple of course. Women can pretty much sustain life straight from our nipples yet they are so taboo that even Barbie dolls are nipp-less. Instagram has banned the female areola, however, there is a page with close ups of both men and womens nipples @genderless_nipples and guess what? Ofcourse Instagram cannot tell the difference so the pics are allowed...đ¤ˇâď¸I wonder whether this Matisia fruit will set off the sinful nipple detector? We can mostly thank the porn industry and puritanical religious views for this ridiculous inequality. #gofreeyourself #freethenipple
Although it's seldom, I still feel the pressure to conform in society, to shave my legs and underarms, to paint my face and look a certain way to others. This western self-obsession is a powerful dis-ease to shake. Some days I strut confidently, other days I pick at my insecurities, but everyday I move forward with strong purpose. I sometimes see that look of disgust from certain others at my hairy armpits and legs but I always remind myself - that person is not part of my tribe. Would I really want to spend my valuable time with someone who feels that way? About body hair? A person who thinks I'm disgusting as my natural self? Heck no! đ¤ˇâď¸Girls, remember, your body hair is a gift, it's protective and part of your being, but maybe best of all it's also a powerful natural fuckboi repellent.đ#gofreeyourself
