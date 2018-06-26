Quién es la Youtuber que dejó la civilización para vivir "desnuda en la jungla"

CIUDADANOS Por
Tiene 37 años y promueve la alimentación vegana. "Quería inspirarme y sentir algo significativo todos los días", dice. Las imágenes
YOUTUBER

Una youtuber australiana conocida como Freelee, promotora de la alimentación vegana, huyó de la "civilización occidental" con su pareja para librarse de "la vida de esclava" que llevaba trabajando cinco días a la semana.
"Quería inspirarme y sentir algo significativo todos los días", relató Freelee, según publica Daily Mail.

There are people in this world who want to inspire positive changeâď¸and then there are others who want to bring those people down. One commenter said I was lying and living in a mansion out here and have a photographer who follows me around taking all my pics. Not quite hunny. đ In reality I've been living in a simple tent for many months, through monsoonal rains and gale force winds. It's been REALLY tough at times. No photographer but I do have Mr Tripod enabling me to video myself and then take screenshots for Instagram. Another commenter said I'm a fraud for having a smartphone, internet, and electricity. Yes, I do have a smart phone (but no reception), laptop and internet made possible through a satellite connection. Necessary tools of communication and income. This means I can share with you what I see as an empowering urgent message. At this stage I can't send you that message telepathically đ¤ˇ‍âď¸The electricity I use is 100% free and generated by 6 solar panels harnessing the suns rays. I don't have any lights so go to bed on sundown and get up on sunrise, as nature intended. I drink from (and bathe in) pristine stream water free of cost and city pollutants. I eat a frugivorous diet which is mostly grown here organically with a goal of 100% free food in the coming years. Living off the grid doesn't mean you have to exist like a hermit who doesn't communicate with the outside world. We are creating a beautiful natural life here and I want to inspire you do the same. âď¸#gofreeyourself

Una publicación compartida de #gofreeyourself #rawtill4 (@freelee_official) el


Ahora, la mujer pasa la mayoría del tiempo desnuda, "libre de ropa que restringe", come frutas y verduras que cuida ella misma, se ducha en las lluvias monzónicas y bebe de riachuelos de la selva.

La australiana publica sus fotos en Instagram y videos en YouTube, en las que aparece desnuda o cubriéndose con ropa hecha de materiales orgánicos como cáscaras de coco.


"¿Que si ahora voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía? Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien", escribe la mujer bajo las fotos.

Fuente: Rosario3

Te puede interesar

Te puede interesar