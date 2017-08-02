Le decían “Quasimodo” por tener un bulto en la cara, y ahora es modelo

Stina Sanders es modelo y blogger y su aspecto actual nunca te haría sospechar que de pequeña fue víctima de bullying. Su apodo más cruel fue “Quasimodo”, por el personaje de El Jorobado de Notre Dame.
“Los chicos no se dan cuenta de lo dañinas que las palabras pueden llegar a ser y yo solía pedir a mis padres hacerme una cirugía en el ojo por lo fea que me sentía. A pesar de que mi visión no se veía afectada y el ojo no era tan malo pero mi autoestima estaba por los suelos. Como quería ser modelo y al lucir diferente me preocupaba que no obtendría los trabajos que quería”,explicó a medios londinenses.
Esa operación no fue lo único que Stina hizo para lograr trabajar en su autoestima. Regularmente se aplica toxina botulínica en el área de sus ojos y de su boca y se realiza peelings para lucir lo mejor posible. Y no se esconde de ellos y muestra los antes y después de los procedimientos en su perfil de Instagram.
There's nothing wrong with cosmetic surgery. My view will always remain the same: do what feels right for you. I would never say never to any treatment especially if I thought I needed it. I first had cosmetic surgery when I was a teenager to correct a disfigured eye that I was born with and which I was badly bullied for. As I've reached my late 20s I have also tried Botox and filler. I would never tell anyone what to do but if you are considering cosmetic surgery, it's important to keep in mind that changing yourself externally will not always improve your self-esteem. Sure, it works for some people, there are many good practitioners, but please keep in mind that surgery can be dangerous. You do need to do your research and go by recommendation. A good surgeon will not criticise you for wanting to make yourself look or feel better, but they will discuss and give you an honest opinion as to whether or not you need treatment. At the end of the day, I do believe that no matter what you look like, beauty is on the inside. An amazing personality will always be remembered over the attractive rude person. We are all imperfect and all bodies are meant to be different, however this doesn't mean we should ridicule those who want to change or enhance their features. It's a matter of choice. You either want it or you don't.