Le decían “Quasimodo” por tener un bulto en la cara, y ahora es modelo

Stina Sanders es modelo y blogger y su aspecto actual nunca te haría sospechar que de pequeña fue víctima de bullying. Su apodo más cruel fue “Quasimodo”, por el personaje de El Jorobado de Notre Dame.

Stina nació con un bulto en uno de sus ojos que hacía que estuviera un poco más abajo de lo normal que el otro. Sus compañeros de clase no tardaron en apodarla como el personaje de la película de dibujos animados y se burlaron de ella de forma permanente. Hasta que a los trece años les pidió a sus padres que la dejaran operarse para poder incursionar en el modelaje.



“Los chicos no se dan cuenta de lo dañinas que las palabras pueden llegar a ser y yo solía pedir a mis padres hacerme una cirugía en el ojo por lo fea que me sentía. A pesar de que mi visión no se veía afectada y el ojo no era tan malo pero mi autoestima estaba por los suelos. Como quería ser modelo y al lucir diferente me preocupaba que no obtendría los trabajos que quería”,explicó a medios londinenses.

Esa operación no fue lo único que Stina hizo para lograr trabajar en su autoestima. Regularmente se aplica toxina botulínica en el área de sus ojos y de su boca y se realiza peelings para lucir lo mejor posible. Y no se esconde de ellos y muestra los antes y después de los procedimientos en su perfil de Instagram.





