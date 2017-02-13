Premios Grammy 2017: la lista completa con todos los ganadores, en la gran noche de Adele

INTERNACIONALES 13/02/2017
Pese a equivocarse en el homenaje a George Michael, la británica fue la figura estelar de la 59 edición de los Grammy que se realizó en el Staples Center de Los Angeles. Se quedó con el álbum y la canción del año, entre otros premios. Argentina estuvo representada por Diego Torres y los Illya Kuryaki, quienes no fueron distinguidos
Ampliar

Trece mil músicos profesionales fueron los encargados de elegir lo mejor de la industria musical para la 59 edición de los Premios Grammy, que se realizó en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles. Adele se quedó con los cinco premios en los cuales había sido nominada, relegando a Beyoncé, quien competía en nueve categorías. "La inspiración de mi vida es Beyoncé. Hizo una labor monumental… Algo tan bien concebido, tan hermoso", reconoció Adele al recibir la distinción máxima: Álbum del Año por 25.

Hubo cinco premios póstumos para David Bowie. Diego Torres, más Dante Spinetta y Emmanuel Horvilleur con Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas, representaron a la música nacional, aunque no pudieron obtener un gramófono en sus respectivas categorías.

Estos son los ganadores de la noche.

Álbum del año
Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth

Grabación del año
Adelle, Hello
Rihanna con Drake, Work
Beyoncé, Formation
Lukas Graham, 7 years
Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out

Canción del año
Adele, Hello
Beyoncé, Formation
Mike Posner, I took a pill in Ibiza
Justin Bieber, Love yourself
Lukas Graham, 7 years

Beyoncé (Reuters)
Beyoncé (Reuters)

Mejor álbum Urbano Contemporáneo
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Gallant, Ology
KING, We Are King
Anderson Paak, Malibu
Rihanna, Anti

Mejor canción de Rock
David Bowie, Blackstar
Radiohead, Burn The Witch
Metallica, Hardwired
Twenty One Pilots, Heathens
Highkey Suspect, My Name Is Human

Mejor actuación de Dúo/Grupo de Pop
Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, Closer
Lukas Graham, 7 Years
Rihanna Featuring Drake, Work
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, Cheap Thrills

Mejor nuevo artista
Chance the Rapper
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Karen Morris
Anderson Paak

Chance the Rapper (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
Chance the Rapper (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Mejor álbum de Rap
Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, And The Anonymoys Nobody
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life Of Pablo

Mejor solista de Música Country
Maren Morris, My Courch
Brandy Clark, Love Can Go To Hell
Miranda Lambert, Vice
Carrie Underwood, Church Bells
Keith Urban, Blue Ain't Your Color

Mejor disco de Pop
Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This is acting

Adele cantando “Hello” (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
Adele cantando “Hello” (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Mejor álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional
Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Andrea Bocelli, Cinema
Bob Dylan, Fallen
Angels Josh Groban, Stages Live
Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Mejor disco de Dance / Electrónica
Flume, Skin
Jean Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: the time machine
Tycho, Epoch
Underworld, Barbara Barbara, we are facing a shining future
Louie Vega, Louie Vega starring… XXVIII

Mejor actuación solista
Adele, Hello
Beyoncé, Hold up
Justin Bieber, Love yourself
Kelly Clarkson, Piece by piece (Idol version)
Ariana Grande, Dangerous woman

Mejor disco de Rock
Cage the Elephant, Tell me I'm pretty
Blink 182, California
Gojira, Magma
Panic at the Disco!, Death of a bachelor
Weezer, Weezer

Mejor disco de Música Alternativa
David Bowie, Blackstar
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
PJ Harvey, The hope six demolition project
Iggy Pop, Post pop depression
Radiohead, A moon shaped pool

Mejor álbum de Rock Urbano Alternativo Latino
iLe, Ilevitable
Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas, L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)
La Santa Cecilia, Buenaventura
Los Rakas, Los Rakas
Carla Morrison, Amor Supremo

Mejor disco de Pop Latino
Jesse & Joy, Un besito más
Gaby Moreno, Ilusión
Laura Pausini, Similares
Sanalejo, Seguir latiendo
âDiego Torres, Buena vida

Mejor video musical
Beyoncé, Formation
Leon Bridges, River
Coldplay, Up & Up
Jamie XX, Gosh
âOK Go, Upside Down & Inside Out

Además, antes del inicio de la transmisión televisiva se entregaron los siguientes premios:

Mejor actuación R&B
Solange, Cranes Un The Sky

Mejor actuación R&B Tradicional
Lalah Hathaway, Angel

Mejor álbum de R&B
Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Mejor canción R&B
Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell), Lake By Te Ocean

Mejor actuación de Metal
Megadeth

Mejor actuación de Rock
David Bowie, Blackstar

Mejor actuación de Rap
Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, No Problem

Mejor actuación de Rap/Sung Performance
Drake, Hotline Bling

Mejor tema de Rap
Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake), Hotline Bling

Productor del año
Greg Kurstin

Mejor álbum Música de Raíces Regionales
Kalani Pe'a, E Walea

Mejor Álbum Folk
Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent

Mejor álbum Blues Contemporáneo
Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland

Mejor álbum Blues Tradicional
Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat

Mejor álbum Bluegrass
O'Connor Band con Mark O'Connor, Coming Home

Mejor álbum Americana
William Bell, This Is Where I Live

Mejor canción Raíces Americanas
Vince Gill (The Time Jumpers), Kid Sister

Mejor interpretación Raíces Americanas
Sarah Jarosz, House of Mercy

Mejor álbum Tropical Latino
José Lugo & Guasábara Combo, ¿Dónde Están?

Mejor álbum de Música Regional Mexicana (incluido Tejano)
Vicente Fernández, Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En vivo)

Mejor álbum Latino Pop
Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Más

Mejor álbum de Reggae
Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Mejor álbum de Comedia
Patton Oswalt, Talkin For Clapping

Mejor álbum Country
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth

Mejor canción Country
Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw), Humble and Kind

Mejor interpretación de Música Country Dúo/Banda
Pentatonix [ft. Dolly Parton], Jolene

Mejor álbum Gospel
Joey+Rory, Hymns

Mejor álbum Latin Jazz
Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac

Mejor álbum Jazz Conjunto
Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Mejor álbum de Jazz Instrumental
John Scofield, Country for Old Men

Mejor álbum de Jazz Vocal
Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley

Mejor solo de Jazz Instrumental
John Scofield, I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry

Instrumental contemporáneo
Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha

Mejor álbum de Dance/Electrónica
Flume, Skin

Mejor Grabación Dance
The Chainsmokers, Don't Let Me Down [ft. Daya]

Productor del Año, Clásico
David Frost

Mejor Música para una película
The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

Mejor Video Musical
Beyoncé, Formation

Mejor álbum de Palabra Hablada
Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, y Fun in the Sandbox

Mejor álbum para Niños
Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

Mejor álbum de World Music
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home

Mejor álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, Love Remains

Mejor álbum Gospel
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Mejor Interpretación de Música Cristiana/Canción
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters, Thy Will

Mejor Interpretación de Gospel/Canción
Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, compositor, God Provides

Mejor álbum New Age
White Sun, White Sun II

Mejor arreglo de álbum Clásico
Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra), Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Mejor álbum de Sonido envolvente
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay; (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony), Dutilleux: Sur La Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère de L'instant &Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Mejor grabación Remezclada
André Allen Anjos, (Bob Moses), Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)

Mejor Arreglo para un álbum, no clásico
David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen y Tony Visconti; Joe LaPorta (David Bowie), Blackstar

Mejor álbum Histórico
Steve Berkowitz y Jeff Rosen; Mark Wilder (Bob Dylan), The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition)

Mejores Notas para un álbum
Ken Bloom y Richard Carlin (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle), Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Mejor Presentación en Caja o Edición Especial Limitada
Gérard Lo Monaco (Edith Piaf), Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Mejor diseño de embalaje
Jonathan Barnbrook (David Bowie), Blackstar

Mejor Arreglo Instrumental con Acompañamiento Vocal
Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier), Flintstones

Mejor Arreglo Instrumental o a Capela
Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier), You and I

Mejor Composición Instrumental
Ted Nash (Ted Nash Big Band), Spoken at Midnight

Mejor Canción Escrita para un Medio Visual
Max Martin, Shellback y Justin Timberlake (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse y Kunal Nayyar), Canción para: Trolls, Can't Stop The Feeling!

Mejor Composición Instrumental Escrita para un Medio Visual
John Williams, Star Wars: the Force Awakens

Mejor Compilación para un Medio Visual
Miles Davis y Varios Artistas; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle y Robert Glasper, Miles Ahead

Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo y Jennifer Hudson; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders y Jhett Tolentino (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell y Allee Willis), The Color Purple

Mejor actuación orquestal
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra), Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Mejor grabación de Ópera
James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus), Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Mejor actuación coral
Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir), Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1

Mejor Música de Cámara
Third Coast Percussion, Steve Reich

Mejor solo de Música Clásica Instrumental
Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony), Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Mejor álbum de solo vocal de Música Clásica
Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist, Schumann & Berg, y Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker), Shakespeare Songs

Mejor Compendio Clásico
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer, Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle

Mejor Composición Clásica Contemporánea
Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony), Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Ana Cohen

Redacción

Te puede interesar

Te puede interesar