Premios Grammy 2017: la lista completa con todos los ganadores, en la gran noche de Adele

Trece mil músicos profesionales fueron los encargados de elegir lo mejor de la industria musical para la 59 edición de los Premios Grammy, que se realizó en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles. Adele se quedó con los cinco premios en los cuales había sido nominada, relegando a Beyoncé, quien competía en nueve categorías. "La inspiración de mi vida es Beyoncé. Hizo una labor monumental… Algo tan bien concebido, tan hermoso", reconoció Adele al recibir la distinción máxima: Álbum del Año por 25.
Hubo cinco premios póstumos para David Bowie. Diego Torres, más Dante Spinetta y Emmanuel Horvilleur con Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas, representaron a la música nacional, aunque no pudieron obtener un gramófono en sus respectivas categorías.
Estos son los ganadores de la noche.
Álbum del año
Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Grabación del año
Adelle, Hello
Rihanna con Drake, Work
Beyoncé, Formation
Lukas Graham, 7 years
Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out
Canción del año
Adele, Hello
Beyoncé, Formation
Mike Posner, I took a pill in Ibiza
Justin Bieber, Love yourself
Lukas Graham, 7 years
Mejor álbum Urbano Contemporáneo
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Gallant, Ology
KING, We Are King
Anderson Paak, Malibu
Rihanna, Anti
Mejor canción de Rock
David Bowie, Blackstar
Radiohead, Burn The Witch
Metallica, Hardwired
Twenty One Pilots, Heathens
Highkey Suspect, My Name Is Human
Mejor actuación de Dúo/Grupo de Pop
Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, Closer
Lukas Graham, 7 Years
Rihanna Featuring Drake, Work
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, Cheap Thrills
Mejor nuevo artista
Chance the Rapper
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Karen Morris
Anderson Paak
Mejor álbum de Rap
Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, And The Anonymoys Nobody
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life Of Pablo
Mejor solista de Música Country
Maren Morris, My Courch
Brandy Clark, Love Can Go To Hell
Miranda Lambert, Vice
Carrie Underwood, Church Bells
Keith Urban, Blue Ain't Your Color
Mejor disco de Pop
Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This is acting
Mejor álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional
Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Andrea Bocelli, Cinema
Bob Dylan, Fallen
Angels Josh Groban, Stages Live
Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Mejor disco de Dance / Electrónica
Flume, Skin
Jean Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: the time machine
Tycho, Epoch
Underworld, Barbara Barbara, we are facing a shining future
Louie Vega, Louie Vega starring… XXVIII
Mejor actuación solista
Adele, Hello
Beyoncé, Hold up
Justin Bieber, Love yourself
Kelly Clarkson, Piece by piece (Idol version)
Ariana Grande, Dangerous woman
Mejor disco de Rock
Cage the Elephant, Tell me I'm pretty
Blink 182, California
Gojira, Magma
Panic at the Disco!, Death of a bachelor
Weezer, Weezer
Mejor disco de Música Alternativa
David Bowie, Blackstar
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
PJ Harvey, The hope six demolition project
Iggy Pop, Post pop depression
Radiohead, A moon shaped pool
Mejor álbum de Rock Urbano Alternativo Latino
iLe, Ilevitable
Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas, L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)
La Santa Cecilia, Buenaventura
Los Rakas, Los Rakas
Carla Morrison, Amor Supremo
Mejor disco de Pop Latino
Jesse & Joy, Un besito más
Gaby Moreno, Ilusión
Laura Pausini, Similares
Sanalejo, Seguir latiendo
âDiego Torres, Buena vida
Mejor video musical
Beyoncé, Formation
Leon Bridges, River
Coldplay, Up & Up
Jamie XX, Gosh
âOK Go, Upside Down & Inside Out
Mejor actuación R&B
Solange, Cranes Un The Sky
Mejor actuación R&B Tradicional
Lalah Hathaway, Angel
Mejor álbum de R&B
Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live
Mejor canción R&B
Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell), Lake By Te Ocean
Mejor actuación de Metal
Megadeth
Mejor actuación de Rock
David Bowie, Blackstar
Mejor actuación de Rap
Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, No Problem
Mejor actuación de Rap/Sung Performance
Drake, Hotline Bling
Mejor tema de Rap
Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake), Hotline Bling
Productor del año
Greg Kurstin
Mejor álbum Música de Raíces Regionales
Kalani Pe'a, E Walea
Mejor Álbum Folk
Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent
Mejor álbum Blues Contemporáneo
Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland
Mejor álbum Blues Tradicional
Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat
Mejor álbum Bluegrass
O'Connor Band con Mark O'Connor, Coming Home
Mejor álbum Americana
William Bell, This Is Where I Live
Mejor canción Raíces Americanas
Vince Gill (The Time Jumpers), Kid Sister
Mejor interpretación Raíces Americanas
Sarah Jarosz, House of Mercy
Mejor álbum Tropical Latino
José Lugo & Guasábara Combo, ¿Dónde Están?
Mejor álbum de Música Regional Mexicana (incluido Tejano)
Vicente Fernández, Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En vivo)
Mejor álbum Latino Pop
Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Más
Mejor álbum de Reggae
Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley
Mejor álbum de Comedia
Patton Oswalt, Talkin For Clapping
Mejor álbum Country
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Mejor canción Country
Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw), Humble and Kind
Mejor interpretación de Música Country Dúo/Banda
Pentatonix [ft. Dolly Parton], Jolene
Mejor álbum Gospel
Joey+Rory, Hymns
Mejor álbum Latin Jazz
Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac
Mejor álbum Jazz Conjunto
Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Mejor álbum de Jazz Instrumental
John Scofield, Country for Old Men
Mejor álbum de Jazz Vocal
Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley
Mejor solo de Jazz Instrumental
John Scofield, I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Instrumental contemporáneo
Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha
Mejor álbum de Dance/Electrónica
Flume, Skin
Mejor Grabación Dance
The Chainsmokers, Don't Let Me Down [ft. Daya]
Productor del Año, Clásico
David Frost
Mejor Música para una película
The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
Mejor Video Musical
Beyoncé, Formation
Mejor álbum de Palabra Hablada
Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, y Fun in the Sandbox
Mejor álbum para Niños
Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One
Mejor álbum de World Music
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home
Mejor álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, Love Remains
Mejor álbum Gospel
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Mejor Interpretación de Música Cristiana/Canción
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters, Thy Will
Mejor Interpretación de Gospel/Canción
Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, compositor, God Provides
Mejor álbum New Age
White Sun, White Sun II
Mejor arreglo de álbum Clásico
Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra), Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles
Mejor álbum de Sonido envolvente
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay; (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony), Dutilleux: Sur La Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère de L'instant &Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Mejor grabación Remezclada
André Allen Anjos, (Bob Moses), Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
Mejor Arreglo para un álbum, no clásico
David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen y Tony Visconti; Joe LaPorta (David Bowie), Blackstar
Mejor álbum Histórico
Steve Berkowitz y Jeff Rosen; Mark Wilder (Bob Dylan), The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition)
Mejores Notas para un álbum
Ken Bloom y Richard Carlin (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle), Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along
Mejor Presentación en Caja o Edición Especial Limitada
Gérard Lo Monaco (Edith Piaf), Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Mejor diseño de embalaje
Jonathan Barnbrook (David Bowie), Blackstar
Mejor Arreglo Instrumental con Acompañamiento Vocal
Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier), Flintstones
Mejor Arreglo Instrumental o a Capela
Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier), You and I
Mejor Composición Instrumental
Ted Nash (Ted Nash Big Band), Spoken at Midnight
Mejor Canción Escrita para un Medio Visual
Max Martin, Shellback y Justin Timberlake (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse y Kunal Nayyar), Canción para: Trolls, Can't Stop The Feeling!
Mejor Composición Instrumental Escrita para un Medio Visual
John Williams, Star Wars: the Force Awakens
Mejor Compilación para un Medio Visual
Miles Davis y Varios Artistas; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle y Robert Glasper, Miles Ahead
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo y Jennifer Hudson; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders y Jhett Tolentino (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell y Allee Willis), The Color Purple
Mejor actuación orquestal
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra), Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9
Mejor grabación de Ópera
James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus), Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles
Mejor actuación coral
Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir), Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1
Mejor Música de Cámara
Third Coast Percussion, Steve Reich
Mejor solo de Música Clásica Instrumental
Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony), Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway
Mejor álbum de solo vocal de Música Clásica
Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist, Schumann & Berg, y Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker), Shakespeare Songs
Mejor Compendio Clásico
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer, Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle
Mejor Composición Clásica Contemporánea
Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony), Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway