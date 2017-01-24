Los nominados a los premios Razzie, lo peor del cine

Peor película

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

Peor actor

Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dinesh D’Souza por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Robert De Niro por Dirty Grandpa

Ben Stiller por Zoolander 2

Peor actriz

Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry por Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts por Mother’s Day

Rebekah Turner por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts por The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In

Shailene Woodley por The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peor actor de reparto

Nicolas Cage por Snowden

Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass

Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Will Ferrell por Zoolander 2

Jared Leto por Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson por Zoolander 2

Peor actriz de reparto

Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson por Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig por Zoolander 2